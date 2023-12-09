Video: 82 stolen Mobile Phones Worth Rs 8,00,000 Recovered By Nagpur RPF, 2 Juveniles Arrested

STOLEN MOBILE PHONES RECOVERED | FPJ

In a major action, RPF/Nagpur apprehended 2 Juveniles from 12433 Chennai-Nizamuddin, Delhi Rajdhani Express B-9 coach with 82 stolen mobile phones worth Rs 8,00,000/- on Friday, December 8th.

Train was checked from Nagpur station by RPF staff & found 4 trolley bags near Katol station with 82 stolen mobiles.

Suspected 2 juveniles deboarded from train at Amla station with stolen property & handed over to GRP Amla for further legal action.

October 14th: Nagpur RPF recovered gold biscuits on train

This is a second such operation since October. On October 14th, In a huge haul, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Nagpur, along with assistance from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers, successfully apprehended two gold smugglers with 8.5 to 9 kilograms of gold biscuits, valued at approximately Rs 5.4 crore traveling on Train No. 12130 Howrah-Pune Azad Hind Express on October 12.

Acting on a reliable tip-off, the RPF team, under the leadership of Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Nagpur, initiated the operation. The two individuals, identified as Rahul (36 years old) and Baluram (41 years old), both residents of Nagpur, were found seated on berth numbers 28 and 24 in the S-4 coach. They were carrying two bags containing the smuggled gold biscuits.