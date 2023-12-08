Jaipur-Mumbai Train Shooting: Accused RPF Constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary Has No Remorse; Targeted Victims Due Of Their Religion, Prosecution Says

Accused RPF constable Chetan Singh | Twitter

Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary, booked after allegedly shooting four people, shows no remorse for his actions, according to the prosecution. The prosecution claims that the incident was premeditated and done with deliberate intention, asserting that he intentionally chose his victims.

Chaudhary's lawyers, Amit Mishra and Pankaj Ghildiyal, moved a bail application stating that he was not in his senses when he shot the victims. However, the police denied this in their reply filed on Friday, stating that his superior officer declined his request to disembark at the next station when he complained about his health. Instead, he was instructed to rest in the train until they reached the destination. The police asserted that Chetan fired at Meena and three passengers solely due to this reason, causing the loss of four innocent lives by firing at them with his official firearm.

No apparent remorse

The prosecution further argued that during Chaudhary's police custody remand, there was no apparent remorse about the crime he committed. Instead, it was observed that the accused harbours a lot of anger and grudge against a particular religious community, and the crime was committed out of that sentiment.

"The accused first shot at his senior. Then, with a calm mind, he identified three passengers based on their clothes and appearance, recognising them to be from a particular religion, and then fired at them with his service firearm too," the prosecution stated, emphasising that Chaudhary intentionally chose his victims.

Prima facie show he committed cold-blooded murders

In addition, intervenor Umesa Khatoon, the wife of victim Asgar Shaikh, filed a reply on Chaudhary's bail plea, asserting that it prima facie shows that he committed cold-blooded murders of four innocent persons. She argued that he was totally in sound mind and was aware of the ramifications and consequences of his act.

The bail plea is scheduled to be heard on December 16. Meanwhile, the sessions judge AZ Khan issued a production warrant again, as Choudhary was not produced before the court on Friday during the hearing.