VIDEO: 5-Month-Old Girl Found Dead In Water Tank Of House, Parents Accuse Each Other Of Murder In UP's Basti

The 5-month-old baby was found dead in the water tank of the house | X

A 5-month-old girl's body was found in a water tank of the house in UP's Basti district. However, after the girl's body was found in the tank of the house kept on the terrace of the house, the parents of the girl blamed each other for the girl's death.

Parents of the girl blame each other

Shockingly, the girl's father alleged that the mother of the girl drowned the 5-month-old. However, the mother of the girl and her parents have accused the family of the girl's father of killing the girl.

Police statement in the matter

Police also said in its statement that as of now the information is that the girl was found dead after she was found in the water tank kept on the terrace of the house. Police said that the parents of the girl blamed each other for the incident and that an investigation was underway in the case.

The police also said that it would be too soon to say anything with authority as of now and that things would be clear once the investigations are completed.

Police investigation underway

The police is trying to find out who took the 5-month-old to the terrace of the house. No information has been made available as to if any CCTV cameras are installed in the house.

Incident took place on April 21

On Sunday, somone from the family is suspected to have put the 5-month-old Krishna inside the water-tank of the house on the topmost floor. A local report claimed that the girl's father, her aunty (father's sister) and other members had gone to attend a local function when the incident took place. Investigation in the case is underway.