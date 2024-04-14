Mumbai: Woman Alleges Domestic Abuse and Assault After Birthing Girl Child, Files Sixth FIR Against In-Laws and Husband

Representational Image

A 38-year-old Bhandup-based woman has approached the police alleging domestic abuse and assault by her husband, which allegedly started after she birthed a baby girl which they didn’t prefer, instead wanting a baby boy.

According to the victim, she birthed her baby girl in 2020, and soon after she started experiencing taunts from her husband and in-laws. The taunts later turned into violence, she said, after which she decided to go back to her parents, along with her daughter. More so, since they didn’t like the girl child, the victim also alleges that she was never provided any kind of expense related to the daughter by her husband.

Victim's Past Troubles And Current Marital Strife, Background Story

The victim, Sumita (name changed), previously got married to another man in a love-marriage setting, back in 2012. However, due to trouble in the family of both parties, they parted ways in 2015. Years later, in 2018, she received a new marriage proposal from her current husband. According to her, only a month after the marriage, her husband and in-laws started to taunt her over her divorce, by calling her names of being a divorcee. In 2019, when she conceived, she repeatedly allegedly gave birth to a baby boy. As she delivered the girl, she was isolated in the house, and her husband didn’t prefer to share the room with her, the victim said.

Victim Reports Blame for Mother-in-Law's Death, Leading To Further Assault

In May 2023, when her mother-in-law died, the victim said she was blamed for her death and using the reason, she was beaten up by her brother-in-law, his wife, and her husband’s uncle. She had then approached the Bhandup police, who admitted her to Mulund’s Agarwal Hospital to treat her wounds and injuries that she sustained due to the assault.

To date, the victim has registered five FIRs against her in-laws and husband, and the sixth FIR was registered on Saturday.