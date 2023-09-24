Mumbai News: Woman Accuses Husband, His Family Of Domestic Abuse, Sexual Assault

Representative Image

Mumbai: A 28-year-old man and his family of four living in Ghatkopar East were booked for allegedly subjecting his wife to domestic abuse and sexual assault, said the Pant Nagar police. The cops are in the process of summoning them by serving a notice under Code of Criminal Procedure section 41A.

According to the 26-year-old complainant, she tied the nuptial knot with the man in 2022 and everything went smooth initially. However, things took a grim turn soon after when her husband, father-in-law, 55, mother-in-law, 50, and two sisters-in-law, 30, and 25, started taunting and blaming her for trivial matters. The woman said that her father-in-law also raped her on June 10 when they were alone at home.

Matter technical in nature

On Friday afternoon, she registered a first information report against all the five family members. A senior police official said that the matter is technical in nature and it would be probed by summoning all the accused in the matter. “They will be interrogated, while the efforts will be to collect pieces of evidence to substantiate the allegations,” he said.

A case has been filed under the section 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 376 (2) (f) (punishment for the commission of rape on a woman by an accused who is a relative or a person in a position of trust or authority towards that woman), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intent) of Indian Penal Code.

