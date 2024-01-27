Video: 4 Dead, 2 Injured After Speeding Car Collides With Truck In Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Punjab: Truck car collision | PTI

A car collided with a truck in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, injuring two and killing four people on the spot on Saturday. According to the official, both vehicles collided on the Jammu-Jalandhar National State Highway, causing the car to catch fire and the truck to overturn.

VIDEO | Several people were killed in a car-truck collision in Punjab's Hoshiarpur. More details are awaited.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/qHAfvXldth — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 27, 2024

Police rushed to the spot

After receiving the information, police rushed to the spot with the help of passersby. The injured were taken to Dasuha's government hospital. After being monitored, they were taken to the Amritsar Medical College.

Four died on the spot and one was in poor condition

According to the eyewitnesses of the incidents, "I witness that there is a collision between a car and a truck. There were four dead bodies. I contacted the police. After getting the information, the officials went to the scene right away. Four persons were confirmed dead, but one was in poor condition. He was sent to the hospital. Both vehicles were approaching from opposite directions. The car was running on CNG, and it caught fire."

Dasuha's government hospital doctor said, "The truck driver, admitted to the hospital, is in a bad condition. Keeping the seriousness of the situation in view, he was referred to the government hospital in Amritsar. We gave him first aid." A police officer present at the scene of the accident said, "There were five young men in the vehicles that collided. Four people died on the spot. One among the five is admitted to the hospital. An investigation is underway." More information is awaited.