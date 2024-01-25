Punjab Assault Case: Sangrur District Court Stays AAP Cabinet Minister Aman Arora’s Conviction Till January 31

Aman Arora | Twitter

Chandigarh: In a relief to Punjab Cabinet minister Aman Arora, a Sangrur court on Thursday stayed his conviction in a 2008 assault case till January 31.

The Sangrur district and session court gave the interim relief to Arora on his petition seeking stay on his conviction. A final decision on staying the conviction would be delivered on January 31 by the court.

The district court had heard the arguments in the case on Wednesday and reserved its order and listed the matter for pronouncement of order on Thursday.

AAP Minister moved Court

Arora, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Sunam constituency, had moved court on January 10 last, after he was sentenced to two years imprisonment by the court last month, in a 2008 assault case.

Arora and eight others were sentenced to two-year imprisonment by a Sunam court (in Sangrur district) on December 21, 2023, in 2008 case registered against him on the complaint of his brother-in-law Rajinder Deepa under the relevant sections including 452 (trespassing) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC.

Controversy surrounding Aman Arora

Arora holds new and renewable energy, printing and stationery, employment generation and training and governance reforms portfolios. The opposition parties had torn into the chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government seeking his removal and as well as forbidding him from unfurling the Tricolour on Republic Day despite conviction.

Pertinently, the Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit had also written to the chief minister Mann on January 5 asking why the convict had not been divested of membership thus disregarding the directions of the Supreme Court.

Also, a delegation of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had on Wednesday only, sought from the governor to forbid Arora from unfurling the Tricolour on Republic Day.