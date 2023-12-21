Punjab: AAP Minister Aman Arora Faces 2 Years Imprisonment In Family Dispute Case; Granted Bail | Twitter

The Punjab Cabinet minister, Aman Arora, along with nine others, was sentenced to two years of imprisonment in a family dispute case by a sub-divisional judicial magistrate of Sunam town in Punjab’s Sangrur district on Thursday.

Allegations against Arora

Arora, who faced allegations of trespassing and causing hurt leveled by his brother-in-law Rajinder Deepa, an Akali leader, was, however, granted bail subsequently.

According to information, Arora and nine others were accused of the said charges in a case lodged against them in 2008 by the complainant, who alleged that the accused had forcibly entered his house and assaulted him and his family members. Subsequently, an FIR was registered against them under sections 452, 323, and 149 of the IPC.

Who is Arora?

Arora, a two-time legislator from Sunam, has portfolios in employment generation and training, governance reforms, removal of grievances, new and renewable energy resources, and the printing and stationary departments in the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

He is the second minister in the AAP government to have faced conviction, the other being Balbir Singh, who also faced a family dispute case and was subsequently granted bail.