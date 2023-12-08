 Video: 3 Leopard Cubs Found In Mysuru By Villagers Who Play With Them; Later Handed Over To Forest Department
In the video that went viral on X (formerly Twitter), three villagers hold two leopard babies and a black panther cub.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, December 08, 2023, 08:43 AM IST
Leopard cubs found in a field in Mysuru, Karnataka | ANI

Karnataka: Three leopard cubs were found in a field in the Mysuru district on Thursday (December 7) by villagers. The amazed villagers were seen holding the cubs in their hands and playing with the cubs. The video of the cubs found in a field by the locals in Mysuru surfaced on Friday (December 8).

The cubs were later handed over to the forest department, according to reports.

In the video that went viral on X (formerly Twitter), three villagers hold two leopard babies and a black panther cub.

One of the person holding a leopard cub speaks on the camera in local language. Meanwhile, the entire incident is recorded on camera.

Recent sightings of leopards in Karnataka

In November, a leopard had gone loose and had even attacked a person on the bike. The state of Karnataka had launched a massive operation to catch the leopard. The leopard was finally caught in Bengaluru after three days of frantic search operations in the Bommanahalli Industrial area of Bengaluru.

Leopards in Karnataka

According to forest department data, the state of Karnataka is home to 1,783 leopards. This makes Karnataka the state with second-most leopards in India. The state with most number of leopards in India is Madhya Pradesh (3,421).

