 WATCH: Leopard Runs Across Road In Bengaluru's Residential Whitefield Area; Narrowly Escapes Being Run Over By Car
A leopard was reportedly seen wandering around in Bengaluru's Whitefield neighbourhood.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 07:19 PM IST
Representative Image | Pixabay

Bengaluru city is regularly in the headlines, be it for its food, weather or traffic issues. However, this time, it is for unexpected reasons. A leopard was seen running across the road in Bengaluru's Whitefield residential area on Saturday. According to the reports, the leopard wandered around in Whitefield neighbourhood.

In the video posted by Indian Tech and Infra on X (formerly Twitter) dated 27 October 2023, the leopard was seen running across the road close to Brookefield's AECS Layout. Locals reported to the authorities after seeing the leopard in A block of the AECS Layout. Forest service officials have already started the search and have asked people to be cautious. People are advised not to roam outdoors, especially at night.

Officials said the search is still on

Bengaluru's Chief Conservator of Forests, SS Lingaraju, said they searched the region for the last two days but found no sign of a leopard. The search is still on.

Previous incidents

This is not the first time the Bengaluru city has reported leopard events. In January of this year, a leopard was seen at Bangalore University. Also, in February, a leopard was spotted wandering into Bengaluru's suburbs, near the crop field in Dasanapura, off Tumakuru Road, after killing a calf.

In December 2022, reports stated nearly four leopards were spotted in and around the city. The city's engagement with these wild cats is becoming a compelling drama in and of itself.

article-image
