VIDEO: 2.5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Head Crushed With Car In Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar; Driver Arrested

2.5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Head Crushed With Car In Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar; Driver Arrested

Delhi: In a horrific incident, a two and a half year old child was crushed to death by car in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar. The terrifying incident was caught on CCTV camera and the CCTV footage of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the child was run over by the car while playing outside a house in Mukherjee Nagar. The police have arrested the accused driver.

The incident occurred on Tuesday (February 6) in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar where the car hit the two and a half year old child who was playing in front of the car. The deceased minor child has been identified as Aryan and he can be seen in the video playing in front of the car when the incident occurred. The driver of the car did not notice the child playing in front of his car and mows him down and crushes his head under the front tire of the car.

Driver attempted to flee

It can be seen in the video that the car driver attempts to flee from the spot after crushing the minor under the front tire of the car. However, the parents of the kid reach the spot and ask the driver to take the kid to the hospital in his car. The car driver then took the child along with his parents to the hospital. The car driver fled the scene just before reaching the hospital.

The child was declared dead by the doctors

The child was declared dead by the doctors when they reached the hospital. There are reports that the police have arrested the accused driver and a case has been registered against the driver after the death of the child in the accident. There are also reports that the police have seized the vehicle of the accused and has launched further investigation into the matter.

Father works as security guard

The father of the deceased minor works as a security guard at the residence of the car driver in Mukherjee Nagar. The incident raises concerns about the safety of the people on the roads and the accidents that occur due to the carelessness of the drivers, especially in cases involving children. The CCTV video of the incident is going viral on social media.