VIDEO: Couple Crushed To Death Between Two Trucks On Highway In Tamil Nadu's Salem | Twitter

Salem: A horrific video of an accident has surfaced on the internet wn which a couple was crushed to death between two trucks in Tamil Nadu's Salem. The terrifying incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. The couple was waiting behind a truck on their after which another speeding truck came from behind and crushed the couple to death.

The incident occurred at Raman Nagar in Tamil Nadu's Salem and the couple have been identified as Alagarasan (30) and his wife Ilamathi (25). The couple also had two kids, they were also accompanying them when the accident occurred. The kids who have been identified as Kishore (5) and Kruthik (2) were also crushed in the accident. However, they suffered minor injuries in the accident and were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Disturbing video. Viewer's discretion advised

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another truck comes from behind and smashes into the biker

It can be seen in the video that a bus halts on the road due to traffic after which a truck also comes behind it and halts. After that the biker comes behind the truck which was like a water tanker, another truck comes from behind and smashes into the biker from behind. The biker along with his family gets crushed between the two trucks. The couple die on the spot and the kids suffer minor injuries.

The police have initiated a probe

The police have initiated a probe in connection with the matter and are investigating the CCTV footage of the incident. There are reports that the truck driver fled the spot after the accident. The police have formed a team to nab the accused. The dead bodies of the deceased have been taken into custody by the police and sent for post-mortem at Mettur Hospital.