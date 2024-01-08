Delhi: Harrowing Time For 10 People Trapped In Lift At Rajendra Palace Complex; Rescued (Watch Video)

10 people trapped in delhi lift | @lavelybakshi

10 people were reportedly trapped in a lift of a bar in Rajendra Palace in New Delhi. Rajendra Place is a multi storey, multi-building commercial complex, located at the main Pusa Road, New Delhi, India. It is surrounded by the Central Delhi areas of Rajendra Nagar and Patel Nagar. It reportedly took hours of hard work to rescue those trapped in the lift. A part of the heroic rescue was caught on camera and is doing rounds on social media.

It is believed that the upper portion of the lift was cut out and gradually those trapped were escorted upward and finally out of the lift. In the video, it can be seen that two of the rescue team members are helping a lady move upward in a bid to come out of the lift.

Similar past incident

A similar such incident was reported in New Delhi in July 2023 when at least 10 people leaving a nightclub in South Extension were trapped, first on an elevator then an empty space meant for shops, before the fire department rescued them after roughly six hours of struggle.

Reports said that the group had left Code club on the third floor of a building in the South Extension market and was finally rescued after fire personnel broke the reinforced glass façade on the front of the building to reach the locked floor.