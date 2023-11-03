WATCH VIDEO: Patients Trapped In Pune's Sassoon General Hospital Lift Rescued |

Six people, including patients, found themselves trapped in a lift at the Sassoon General Hospital. The elevator was stuck between the fourth and fifth floors of the hospital's new building on Friday.

Out of the six individuals, five were men, and one was a woman.

Upon receiving the call at around 11:50am, the fire brigade promptly dispatched a fire engine and a rescue van to the scene.

The swift and efficient actions of the firefighters led to the successful rescue of all individuals by 12:33pm.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)