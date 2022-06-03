'Victory for Lalu & people of Bihar', says Tejashwi Yadav as caste-based census gets cabinet nod | ANI Photo

After Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government gave approval to a caste-based census, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said this was a victory of his father Lalu Prasad Yadav and the people of the state.

"It's a victory for Lalu ji & people of Bihar. This has been our cause from beginning, all of us have brought it to the final stage. All political parties agreed with our path. We thank them. It's a historic step," said Tejashwi Yadav.

"This was very important in order to bring the poor, suppressed & people at the end of the line to the mainstream. You will now have scientific data & on that basis you can decide who are the people who are left out and what is to be done for which caste," he added.

Meanwhile, the government has allocated a budget of Rs 500 crore for the survey. The exercise will be completed by February next year.

At the state level, the survey will be carried out by the General Administration Department, and on the district level, DM will be the nodal officer. Both of these will be incharge of the panchayat level and block level.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Kumar on Thursday.

Leaders of all nine political parties were present in the meeting and gave some important suggestions to the Chief Minister.

While talking to the mediapersons, Bihar Chief Secretary Amir Subhani said, "Caste-based survey approved, to be carried out by the state. At the state level, it will be carried out by the General Administration department on the district level, DM will be the nodal officer. Both of these will be incharge of panchayat level and block level." "During this, efforts would be made to take surveys on an economic basis. Rs 500 crores will be given for the survey. An aim to complete it by 2023 has been set," he added.

