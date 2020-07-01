Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s coolest acronyms

Born on July, 1949 in Nellore district (then Madras, now Andhra Pradesh), Venkaiah Naidu goes against the grain of those who always claimed that the BJP was a Hindi heat-belt party.
The former Union Minister and current VP actually had doubts about joining the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJP’s predecessor) because a Congress leader told him BJP won’t take a South Indian who eats meat. However, the local Jan Sangha leader Somaiah assured him that there was no ban on eating non-veg, and it was the paucity of funds which made many of them vegetarians.
Since then, Naidu wore the non-veg tag with pride even saying memorably that he was a ‘pucca non-vegetarian’ but that didn’t mean one should celebrate eating beef.
The VP, who was an ABVP member who was imprisoned during the Emergency was elected as MLA in 1978. From a humble agricultural background, the former BJP president is known for his catchy acronyms where even PM Modi can’t compete with him.
Here are some of his most catchy creations:
APJ Abdul Kalam: Anything is Possible with Just Attitude and Karma
MODI: Maker of Developed India
And Modifier of Developed India
EVM: Every Vote Modi (To critics of EVMS)
YOUNG: You Owe U and Nation Greatness
INDIA: Integrated National Development Impacting All Indians.
4 Cs – Character, Calibre, Capacity and Conduct
Memorably, Rajya Saba MP Derek O’Brien welcomed Venkaiah Naidu as Chairman of Rajya Sabha with memorably suitable acronym: “NAIDU: Now All India’s Dearest Umpire. Congress leader Anand Sharma said it was important that both sides are treated justly.”
