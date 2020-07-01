President Kovind, PM Modi, Amit Shah, others greet VP Venkaiah Naidu on his 71st birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on his 71st birthday. "Birthday wishes to our energetic Vice President, @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu. May he lead a long and healthy life. Venkaiah Ji is admired across the political spectrum for his warm nature, intelligence and wit. He has also been exceptional as the Chair of the Rajya Sabha," PM Modi tweeted.