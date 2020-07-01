President Kovind, PM Modi, Amit Shah, others greet VP Venkaiah Naidu on his 71st birthday

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday greeted Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on his 71st birthday.
Taking to Twitter, President Ram Nath Kovind wrote: "Greetings to Vice President Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu Ji on his birthday. May you be blessed with good health and continue to serve the nation with your characteristic energy, dynamism and wisdom."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on his 71st birthday. "Birthday wishes to our energetic Vice President, @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu. May he lead a long and healthy life. Venkaiah Ji is admired across the political spectrum for his warm nature, intelligence and wit. He has also been exceptional as the Chair of the Rajya Sabha," PM Modi tweeted.
Amit Shah on Wednesday also greeted Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and prayed for his good health and long life. "Warm greetings to Vice President of India, Shri @MVenkaiahNaidu Ji on his birthday. A vastly experienced leader who is respected across the political line for his simplicity and deep knowledge of Parliamentary affairs. I pray for his good health and long life," he tweeted.
Many other leaders took to Twitter to greet Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on his 71st birthday. Here's what they had to say:
Born on July 1, 1949, Naidu was thrice elected to Rajya Sabha from Karnataka and served a period from 1998 to 2014. In 2002 he was appointed as the BJP President and on May 26, 2014, he took
