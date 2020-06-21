Vice President Venkaiah Naidu urges educational institutions to include Yoga in online programmes amid COVID-19

New Delhi: On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has urged educational institutions to include Yoga in online learning programmes being conducted amid COVID-19 pandemic, calling it as one of the best options to improve the body's immunity.

Speaking at the digital 'Yoga and Meditation Shivir', organised by SPIC MACAY, the Vice President said Yoga is a science that emphasises balance, poise, grace, equanimity, peace and harmony. He said children must be introduced to Yoga at a young age. "I am glad that 'UNICEF Kid Power' has listed 13 Yoga stretches and poses for children," he added.

Referring to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the physical and mental health of the people, the Vice President said, "Indeed the world is going through challenging times and we simply cannot allow the pandemic to get the better of us." He said that yoga can be an effective solution for the high level of stress that the pandemic has created in our lives. "Yoga is a relatively low-risk, high-yield approach to improving overall health and its full potential must be harnessed," he added.