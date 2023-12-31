VHP Sounds Alarm Over QR Code Scam To Loot Devotees In Ram Mandir's Name

As the highly anticipated consecration of the grand Ram Temple approaches, a scheme engaging in deceit and fraud under the pretense of collecting donations for the construction has been exposed. The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for action in response to this revelation, issuing a cautionary warning on social media urging people to avoid falling victim to the scam.

Vinod Bansal, the spokesperson for VHP, took to X (previously known as Twitter) to disclose the existence of a fraudulent social media page titled "Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Chhetra Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh." This page, featuring a QR code, encourages users to make contributions under the guise of supporting the construction of the Ram Temple.

He additionally mentioned that the issue has been brought to the attention of the Home Ministry and the police authorities in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

A member of VHP from Ayodhya also had a discussion with the purported fraudster via telephone. The person soliciting donations on behalf of the Ram Temple purportedly remarked,"Contribute as much as you can. Your name and number will be noted in the diary. When the temple is completed, all of you will be invited to Ayodhya. I am speaking from Ayodhya".

"You know there is a struggle going on between the Muslim community and the Hindu community. The Muslim community is not allowing their temple to be built, so they are raising funds for their temple," the person went on to add.

The VHP released a video statement, stating that they were recently made aware of efforts to deceive individuals under the guise of Ram Mandir.

VHP's Vinod Bansal, in the video message, said, "Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Nyas has not authorised anyone to collect funds. I have written to the Home Ministry, Uttar Pradesh DGP and Delhi's Commissioner of Police, seeking strict action so that people do not fall prey to such frauds. People need to be careful too. This is an occasion for joy, we are sending out invitations. We will not accept any donation."