Varanasi to host ‘38th India Carpet Expo’

New Delhi: To promote Indian handloom products and workers, the Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC) is organising the 38th India Carpet Expo in Varanasi.

A four-day expo from 11 October at Varanasi’s Sampurnanand Sanskrit University Ground will aim to promote the cultural heritage and weaving skills of Indian hand-made carpets and other floor coverings for the visiting overseas carpet buyers.

The CEPC has 2,700 members from all over the country and the prime objective of the council in holding the expo in Varanasi is to provide unique pick and choose business opportunity to all overseas carpet buyers.

It is the endeavor of the council to provide exclusive business environment to the carpet importers as well as manufacturer and exporters. Around 200 members from all over India are participating in this Expo. Over 450 reputed overseas carpet buyers are expected to attend the Expo.

The major carpet producing centers in India are in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, North East Region of India, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

Indian handmade carpet industry is number one in the international handmade carpet market both in terms of value and volume. India exports 85-90 per cent of its total carpet production.