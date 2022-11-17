e-Paper Get App
Varanasi court to hear plea seeking worship of 'Shivling' in Gyanvapi mosque complex

The court rejected objection filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee questioning maintainability of the plea.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 05:40 PM IST
article-image
Varanasi court to hear plea seeking worship of 'Shivling' in Gyanvapi mosque complex | Photo: PTI
A Varanasi court on Thursday rejected Gyanvapi Masjid committee's objection to a petition seeking right to worship 'Shivling' claimed to have been found in the mosque complex and fixed December 2 as the next date of hearing in the case.

Fast track court Judge Mahendra Kumar Pandey found the petition filed by Kiran Singh worth hearing and fixed December 2 for taking up the matter, Assistant District Government Counsel Sulabh Prakash said.

The court rejected objection filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee questioning maintainability of the plea.

