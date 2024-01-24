 Varanasi Court Orders Public Release Of ASI's Gyanvapi Mosque Survey Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVaranasi Court Orders Public Release Of ASI's Gyanvapi Mosque Survey Report

Varanasi Court Orders Public Release Of ASI's Gyanvapi Mosque Survey Report

This pivotal decision comes on the heels of the ASI submitting its comprehensive report in a sealed cover to the Varanasi district court on December 18.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, January 24, 2024, 07:59 PM IST
article-image
Gyanvapi mosque, Varanasi | File

In a significant development, a court in Varanasi issued a directive on Wednesday, instructing that the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI's) scientific survey report on the Gyanvapi Mosque complex be made public.

The court further mandated the distribution of hard copies of the report to both Hindu and Muslim parties involved in the ongoing legal proceedings. To access the report, the concerned parties will be required to submit an affidavit.

This pivotal decision comes on the heels of the ASI submitting its comprehensive report in a sealed cover to the Varanasi district court on December 18.

Read Also
Harihar Pandey, One Of Three Plaintiffs In Gyanvapi Mosque Case, Passes Away Due To Prolonged...
article-image

The court's move to grant access to the report is aimed at fostering transparency and fairness in the continuing legal dispute. Both the Hindu and Muslim sides will now have the opportunity to examine the findings and conclusions presented by the ASI.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who represented the Hindu side, provided insight into the court proceedings, saying: "Today, the court heard both sides, and a consensus was reached that the hard copy of the ASI's report will be provided to both sides... The ASI objected to providing the report via email. So, both sides agreed to get the hard copy of the report."

Read Also
Gyanvapi Mosque Row: Pieces Of Idols Found On Day Two Of ASI Survey, Claims Hindu Side Lawyer
article-image

The dispute revolves around a structure discovered in the Gyanvapi Mosque complex on May 16, 2022, during a court-mandated survey. The Hindu side claims it to be a "Shivling," while the Muslim side describes it as a "fountain." This discovery has been at the center of the broader Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute between the two parties.

Specifically, the 'Wazu' area of the Gyanvapi mosque has been a focal point of contention. Hindu parties assert the presence of a 'Shivling' in that spot, while the Muslim side disputes this claim, contending that it is merely a water fountain.

Read Also
WATCH: ASI Officials Reach Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, Muslim Side To Cooperate; Asaduddin Owaisi...
article-image

In a related development on January 16, the Supreme Court granted approval to an application filed by Hindu women petitioners, directing the cleaning of the entire area of 'wazukhana' of Gyanvapi mosque, where the alleged 'Shivling' was found, and maintaining hygienic conditions. This ruling further underscores the multifaceted nature of the legal proceedings surrounding the Gyanvapi complex.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat Police Busts ₹1195 Cr Online Gambling Racket Linked To Madhavpura Case Mastermind Amit...

Gujarat Police Busts ₹1195 Cr Online Gambling Racket Linked To Madhavpura Case Mastermind Amit...

Haridwar: Boy Dead After Aunt Makes Him Take Dip In Ganga River For 5 Minutes Hoping For 'Miraculous...

Haridwar: Boy Dead After Aunt Makes Him Take Dip In Ganga River For 5 Minutes Hoping For 'Miraculous...

Gujarat: Surat Police Inspector RY Rawal Suspended Following Supreme Court Contempt Notice In Tushar...

Gujarat: Surat Police Inspector RY Rawal Suspended Following Supreme Court Contempt Notice In Tushar...

Varanasi Court Orders Public Release Of ASI's Gyanvapi Mosque Survey Report

Varanasi Court Orders Public Release Of ASI's Gyanvapi Mosque Survey Report

IPS Officer Balveer Singh, Who Is Accused Of Crushing Testicles Of Suspects During Custodial...

IPS Officer Balveer Singh, Who Is Accused Of Crushing Testicles Of Suspects During Custodial...