WATCH: ASI Officials Reach Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, Muslim Side To Cooperate; Asaduddin Owaisi Reacts

Gyanvapi Mosque | File

The officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) arrived at the Gyanvapi mosque complex on Saturday. A scientific survey of the mosque complex will be conducted today. The ASI officials reached the complex after Supreme Court rejected the Muslim side's plea asking to stay the Allahabad High Court's order allowing the survey. The Supreme Court on Friday allowed ASI to conduct the survey on the condition that no excavation will be done and no damage will be caused to the structure.

Muslim side to cooperate

The ASI officials reached the Gyanvapi complex in the morning today. The Masjid committee will also be present during the survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. The Masjid committee said that it will cooperate with the ASI officials conducting the survey.

#WATCH | Officials from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) arrive at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi as a scientific survey of the complex continues today pic.twitter.com/dDlyahBQmo — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2023

Asaduddin Owaisi reacts

Reacting to the ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque, AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi said that "Once the Gyanvapi ASI reports are made public, who knows how things will pan out. One hopes that neither 23rd December nor 6th December will repeat. The observation of the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya judgement regarding the sanctity of the Places of Worship Act must not be dishonoured. The hope is that the floodgates for a thousand Babris will not be opened."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Hindu side lawyer Sudhir Tripathi reacts

As the ASI arrives for the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex today, the lawyer of the Hindu side, Sudhir Tripathi told ANI that "The survey starts at 9 AM today. It is the second day of the survey. We want people to cooperate in the survey and get it completed as soon as possible. We are showing full cooperation and involvement. They have come at the direction of the Supreme Court. We welcome it. We want the matter to be resolved soon. The survey will clarify everything."

The Supreme Court asked the Archaeological Survey of India to submit its report to the trial court after completing the survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex will and thereafter abide by the orders that will be passed by the District judge.

Read Also Gyanvapi Mosque Case: SC Upholds Allahabad HC Order For ASI To Conduct Survey

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)