 Valmiki Scam: Former Karnataka Minister B Nagendra Remanded To 14 Days Of Judicial Custody
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaValmiki Scam: Former Karnataka Minister B Nagendra Remanded To 14 Days Of Judicial Custody

Valmiki Scam: Former Karnataka Minister B Nagendra Remanded To 14 Days Of Judicial Custody

The ED arrested Nagendra on July 12 in connection with the case after questioning him. Following allegations against him in connection with the scam, Nagendra, who was Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister, tendered his resignation on June 6.

PTIUpdated: Monday, July 22, 2024, 03:08 PM IST
article-image

Bengaluru: A special court here on Monday remanded former Minister B Nagendra to 14 days judicial custody in connection with a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited.

The Ballari Rural Congress MLA was produced before the court as his Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody ended today. The federal probe agency did not seek further custody.

Former Minister B Nagendra Tenders His Resignation

The ED arrested Nagendra on July 12 in connection with the case after questioning him. Following allegations against him in connection with the scam, Nagendra, who was Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister, tendered his resignation on June 6.

Read Also
Valmiki Scam: ED Detains Former Karnataka Minister B Nagendra's Wife, Manjula, In Bengaluru
article-image

Ahead of his arrest, the ED had carried out searches earlier this month at several places, including at the premises of Nagendra, and ruling Congress MLA Basanagouda Daddal, who is Chairman of the state-run Corporation.

The agency covered around 20 locations in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra as part of a case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Allegations Made By ED

The ED last week alleged that a "substantial" amount of funds "misappropriated" from the Corporation were used to procure liquor during the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections apart from some highly-priced vehicles.

Read Also
Shocking Video: Man Ties Dead Dog To Scooter, Drags It For Over 1 Km In Karnataka's Udupi; Case...
article-image

Probe found, the agency claimed, that "about Rs 90 crore were diverted to 18 fake accounts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (from the funds of the Valmiki corporation). The diverted funds were then layered through fake and shell accounts, with cash and bullion dispersed among the accused.

State Govt Constitutes SIT To Conduct A Probe

The state government has also constituted a Special Investigation Team headed by Manish Kharbikar, Additional Director General of Police, Economic Offences, at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), to conduct a probe.

SIT had questioned Nagendra and Daddal earlier this month.

Mumbai-headquartered Union Bank of India had also filed a complaint with the CBI in connection with embezzlement of money belonging to the Corporation involving its MG Road branch, following which the premier investigation agency had initiated a probe.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

YouTube Down: Users Unable To Upload On The Video Sharing Platform

YouTube Down: Users Unable To Upload On The Video Sharing Platform

Kerala Lottery Result: July 22, 2024 - Win Win W-779 Results Live! Monday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: July 22, 2024 - Win Win W-779 Results Live! Monday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 22, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 22, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Odisha: 12-Ft-Long Python Enters Villa, Swallows Goat In Berhampur; Rescued By Forest Officials,...

Odisha: 12-Ft-Long Python Enters Villa, Swallows Goat In Berhampur; Rescued By Forest Officials,...

JeM Has Made Propaganda Video Using Saif Ali Khan Photo And Phantom Movie Poster, Do Not Forward It:...

JeM Has Made Propaganda Video Using Saif Ali Khan Photo And Phantom Movie Poster, Do Not Forward It:...