Shocking Video: Man Ties Dead Dog To Scooter, Drags It For Over 1 Km In Karnataka's Udupi; Case Registered After Footage Goes Viral

In a shocking incident, a man tied a dead dog to his scooter and dragged it for a kilometre in Karnataka’s Udupi district.

In the purported video of the incident which surfaced on social media on X on Saturday, the man can be seen dragging the dog tied to his two-wheeler on a busy road in Udupi as a person following behind records the video.

A shocking and inhumane incident has come to light in #Shirva, a town in #Kaup taluk of #Udupi district.



The video showing a man dragging a dead dog for over a kilometer tied behind his motorbike has sparked widespread outrage among the public.

It was immediately not clear whether the dog died after being dragged on the road or the man tied the dog to his scooter after it had lost its life.

As per reports, the man, from Mallar, tied his dog to the scooter with a chain and dragged it to Shirva.

Local police have fielded a case against the accused soon after the video went viral on social media.

Soon after the video went viral, social media users expressed anger over the incident and demanded action against the person for his cruelty.

Search operations on to find 3 missing in landslide-hit area

Meanwhile, in a seperate incident, rRescue operations continued on Saturday in Shirur village in Karnataka to locate three people, including a lorry driver from Kerala, who went missing following a massive landslide earlier this week.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to visit the landslide site on Sunday to review the search operations.

Seven bodies have been recovered so far since the incident on July 16, police said.

Equipment like ground penetrating radar and metal detectors are being employed to help with the rescue efforts, they said, adding heavy rains are hampering the search operations.

"Rescue and search operations have resumed again today. We are doing everything possible to trace those reported to be missing. All agencies are doing their best. We have recovered seven bodies so far and unfortunately, three more are reported to be missing, including the lorry driver from Kerala.

Our entire administration is at the spot, helicopters were also arranged, Navy is also coordinating the operation," Superintendent of Police (Karwar), Narayana M told PTI.

Asked about the missing lorry driver from Kerala, he said, "We are trying to trace the lorry. Even though (as per family's claim) GPS (global positioning system) location of the lorry was tracked to the area where the landslide occurred, we have not been able to trace the lorry yet. When the incident occurred, the entire hill collapsed on the road. We are trying all possible things to locate the vehicle." Heavy rains are hampering our search operations, he added.

Vehicular traffic has been temporarily suspended on National Highway 66 following the landslide.