Cruel! Man Drags, Hits Stray Dog With Slipper & Smahes It On Ground In UP's Agra; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces | X

Agra: Stray dogs are falling prey to animal cruelty by humans on a large scale in the country, as many incidents of brutal killing of dogs have come to the fore in the recent past. In a horrific incident, a man was caught on camera brutally killing a stray dog in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. The man can be seen in the video inhumanely thrashing the dog and smashing it on the ground multiple times until the innocent animal dies. The horrific video hit the internet, and users are slamming and demanding strict action against the culprit.

The incident occurred on Monday (June 24) at around 11 AM, and the man was caught on CCTV while brutally assaulting the dog for reasons unknown. It can be seen in the video that a young man grabs a dog sitting on the side of the lane and in a fit of rage, started assaulting the dog. He dragged the animal from the side to the middle of the lane and then started hitting it with his slipper. He hit the dog around 10 to 15 times while dragging the innocent animal.

After hitting the stray dog with his slipper, the cruel man then lifted the animal and smashed it on the ground. The man repeatedly smashed the dog on the ground about 3 to 4 times and then threw it away. He then kicked the animal, which was left motionless on the ground. The crazed man did not stop there, he then picked up the animal and threw it away in the drain on the side of the lane. He then grabbed the animal by its legs, removed it from the drain, and threw it away once again as the clip ended.

The cruelty against the stray dog has shamed humanity and raised concerns about the introduction of stricter animal cruelty laws in the country. Internet users have also raised the issue of weak animal cruelty laws in the country after the incident occurred.

The video has been going viral since it hit the internet and has garnered over 10k views. The identity of the man has not been revealed, and the exact location of the incident is not known yet. There are also no reports of any police action in connection with the matter.