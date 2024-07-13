Valmiki Scam: Ex-Karnataka Minister B Nagendra Remanded To ED Custody Till July 18 Amidst Multi-Crore Fraud Probe; VIDEO

Bengaluru: A special court on Saturday remanded former state minister B. Nagendra to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till July 18 in connection with the multi-crore scam in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation Limited (KMVSTDC).

When he was produced before the special court judge, Santhosh Gajanan Bhat, Nagendra said that he had some health issues, after which the judge instructed the ED sleuths to give him 30 minutes of rest during questioning and to conduct a medical examination every day. The ED sleuths arrested Nagendra on Friday after conducting a 40-hour raid.

Bangalore: Former Karnataka Minister B. Nagendra remanded to ED custody until July 18. He appeared before the Magistrate this morning following a medical test pic.twitter.com/UFLeA1LN5s — IANS (@ians_india) July 13, 2024

#WATCH | Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Minister and Congress leader B Nagendra brought to ED office. He has been sent to ED custody till July 18 in connection with the alleged Valmiki Corporation scam case. pic.twitter.com/cG8bf0B0Ok — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2024

Leaders React To The Arrest Of Former Minister By ED

Reacting to the development, state BJP President, BY Vijayendra stated that the matter won't be confined to the arrest of Nagendra as big sharks were involved and they would be arrested as well.

Reacting to the arrest of the former minister by the ED on Friday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated that detaining B. Nagendra was unnecessary as the SIT is already looking into the case. The CBI is also investigating the case.

About The Scam

The SIT formed by the Karnataka government has arrested 11 people in connection with the scam including senior officers of the Union Bank of India, Board officials, middlemen, and associates of Nagendra and KMVSTDC Chairman and Congress MLA Basanagouda Daddal.

The alleged irregularities came to the fore after a senior employee of the board, Chandrasekaran, took the extreme step. In the death note, Chandrasekharan mentioned the role of a minister and the illegal transfer of huge funds meant for the welfare of Scheduled Tribes.