COVID-19 vaccination for kids aged 15-18 will begin from Jan 3, booster dose for healthcare workers from Jan 10: PM Modi

In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday evening announced that the vaccination drive for kids aged 15-18 will begin from January 3 and the administration of booster dose for healthcare workers will begin from January 10.

Besides, those with comorbidities and above 60 years of age on the recommendation of their doctors will also be eligible for precautionary doses from January 10, said PM Modi.

The PM's address to the nation came amid rising cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus.

In his address, PM Modi said many countries around the world have been reeling under the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases prompted due to the Omicron variant. He urged the people to remain vigilant, and use masks and sanitize hands regularly.

"In many countries of the world number of infects are increasing due to the new Omicron variant of COVID. I appeal to all, not to panic but remain vigilant, and use masks and sanitize hands regularly," he said.

Informing about the Centre's preparation to tackle the surge in cases, PM Modi said India has 18 lakh isolation beds, 5 lakh oxygen supported beds, 1.40 lakh ICU beds, 90,000 pediatric ICU & non-ICU beds. "We have more than 3,000 working PSA oxygen plants, 4 lakh oxygen cylinders have been distributed throughout the nation," he added.

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 10:16 PM IST