Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 12-18 years gets DCGI nod for emergency use

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' on Saturday received approval from DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India) for emergency use for children aged between 12-18 years, offical sources told news agency ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, Bharat Biotech had submitted data from clinical trials in the 12-18 years age group for COVAXIN (BBV152) to Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

The data has been thoroughly reviewed by the CDSCO and Subject Experts Committee (SEC) and has provided their positive recommendations, the vaccine maker had said.

Meanwhile, this makes Bharat Biotech's Covaxin the second vaccine cleared for use for children in India. Earlier, Zydus Cadila’s three-dose DNA vaccine was allowed to be used on adults and children over the age of 12.

According to the trial data submitted to the Centre, the gap between two Covaxin doses and the dosage of vaccine for adults and children will remain the same.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 09:30 PM IST