Uttrakhand: Dhami Government Permits State Employees To Join RSS Activities

RSS | Representative Image

In a significant decision, the Dhami government has allowed state government employees to participate in the morning and evening branches (Shakhas) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Employees will also be permitted to take part in cultural and social activities organized by the RSS. This order has been issued by Additional Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan.

The government clarified that this decision will not be considered a violation of the State Employee Conduct Rules of 2002.

Speaking on the matter, Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal noted that during the Congress government's tenure, an unjust order was issued, restricting participation in RSS activities.

He said that several government employees, including himself, used to attend RSS branches while holding government positions. Bansal further mentioned that whenever notices or legal challenges arose, the courts consistently ruled in favor of the employees.

RSS Teaches Patriotism and Discipline: Bansal

Naresh Bansal emphasized that the victories in these legal cases were due to the RSS being a social, rather than political, organization.

He praised the RSS for promoting patriotism, national pride, and discipline. Bansal also lauded the current government's decision to overturn the Congress-era restrictions, calling it a positive step.

Congress criticizes Government's decision.

The Congress party, however, has strongly criticized the decision. Congress spokesperson Garima Mahra Dasouni termed it a "shameful" move.

She said that, according to the rules, government employees are prohibited from participating in political party activities. She questioned the RSS’s claim of being a social organization, asserting that it is deeply entrenched in politics.

Dasouni expressed concern that government employees might now prioritize attending RSS events over their official duties.

She also criticized the timing of the decision, questioning its urgency when the state is grappling with significant issues, and accusing the government of making a decision that lacks public interest.

Political analyst Shachindra Sharma said that the government's decision to allow state employees to engage in RSS activities has sparked a political debate, with the BJP defending the move and the Congress vehemently opposing it.

"The controversy highlights the broader political divide regarding the role of government employees in socio-political organizations," he said.