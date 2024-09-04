Uttar Pradesh: Fake Currency Printing Racket Busted In Prayagraj Madrasa; Controversial Book On RSS Fuels Further Investigation (VIDEO)

Uttar Pradesh Madrasa: Fake Currency Racket and Controversial RSS Book Under Investigation | X

Prayagraj: In a shocking development, a madrasa located in Atarsuiya, Prayagraj, where a fake currency printing racket was recently busted, has come under further scrutiny after the discovery of a controversial book during a search operation by the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

The book, allegedly found in the room of the madrasa’s Maulvi, reportedly teaches children that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is the "biggest terrorist organization" in the country.

The discovery was made when the IB team, in the course of their ongoing investigation, searched the Maulvi's quarters at Jamia Habibiya Masjide Azam madrasa. The book, titled "RSS is the Biggest Terrorist Organization of the Country," is authored by former Maharashtra IG MM Musharraf. It reportedly includes references to several high-profile terror incidents, such as the Malegaon blasts and the Samjhauta Express bombing, with excerpts from the 2008 Malegaon case chargesheet included as annexures.

The presence of such material has raised significant concerns, prompting the IB to broaden the scope of its investigation. The agency is now exploring whether anti-national activities were being carried out under the guise of educating children at the madrasa.

In addition to the book, the IB team also recovered speed post receipts from the Maulvi’s room. These were reportedly sent by the Maulvi to himself, raising questions about the nature of the correspondence or parcels being sent. Authorities are currently working to determine the contents and recipients of these packages.

In light of these discoveries, local authorities have taken swift action. On Wednesday, the police evacuated the madrasa, sending the 106 resident children back to their homes. The eight teachers employed at the madrasa were also sent home, and the building was sealed by the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA).

PDA Vice-Chairman Arvind Chauhan confirmed that the madrasa's construction was unauthorized and that it was operating without proper recognition. "The construction of the madrasa is illegal. The map of the madrasa is not approved. A notice has been issued to the madrasa manager regarding this. Further action will be taken after receiving a response. If the reply is unsatisfactory, demolition action may also be taken," Chauhan stated.