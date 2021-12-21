e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 02:31 PM IST

Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami injured during cricket match

As soon as Dhami injured himself, a medical team rushed to the spot and provided the CM with first aid, the CMO informed.
ANI
Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami injured his hand during a cricket match on Tuesday.

The match was organised in Dehradun's Abhimanyu Cricket Academy between Chief Minister 11 Vs BJP Yuva Morcha. Dhami was playing for Chief Minister 11. As soon as Dhami injured himself, a medical team rushed to the spot and provided the CM with first aid, the CMO informed.

Despite his injury, the Uttarakhand chief minister played the match and led his team, Chief Minister 11, to victory.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 02:31 PM IST
