Uttarakhand: YouTuber Harasses Jain Monks For Not Wearing Clothes, CM Dhami Instructs Police Action Against Accused After Video Sparks Outrage

After a video of a YouTuber harassing Jain monks for not wearing clothes went viral on social media on Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed the state's police director general to investigate all the facts of the matter and take appropriate action against the accused.

In the purported video of the incident, the YouTuber questioned the Jain monks about how they could roam naked in a state like Uttarakhand. One of the monks replied that their practice is to control human emotions, which leads to "vasna" (lust), and suggested that the YouTuber could ask the police for more information. The monk clarified that this practice is not a form of advertisement and has been part of their tradition for ages.

The YouTuber then asked whether their culture permits both men and women to roam naked. The monk explained that this ritual is specific to Jain monks and does not apply to everyone.

As the argument continued, the monk advised the YouTuber to seek information from the state government. The YouTuber sarcastically asked if the government had sent them, to which the monk replied that the government was aware that Jain monks do not wear clothes.

The debate between the YouTuber, identified as Parshwan, and the monks persisted until one of the monks decided to walk away, holding the hand of his fellow monk.

Soon after the video went viral, the office of the Uttarakhand Chief Minister reacted, posting on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had directed the Uttarakhand Police Director General to thoroughly investigate the incident and take appropriate action.

जैन मुनियों के साथ किए जा रहे दुर्व्यवहार का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर प्रचारित हो रहा है, जिसका संज्ञान लेते हुए माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री @pushkardhami जी ने उत्तराखण्ड पुलिस महानिदेशक महोदय को सभी तथ्यों की भली-भांति जांच कर उचित कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए हैं। — Office Of Pushkar Singh Dhami (@OfficeofDhami) May 27, 2024

As the controversy escalated and members of the Jain community began reacting to the incident, the YouTuber posted a video on X apologising for his actions. In the video, he stated that he only wanted to learn more about their culture and way of life.

On X user belonging to the Jain community said in a post on X, "Suraj Singh Parshwan, who is from Uttarakhand, is openly making videos by insulting the Digambar Jain saints and Jain religion and is proudly defaming the monk. The Uttarakhand government should look into this matter. Who will be responsible if anyone attacks Digambar Jain saint? Why so much hatred? Zero tolerance against blasphemy. Arrest this goon."

