 Uttarakhand: Thousands Of Human Skeletons Unearthed In Newly Discovered Cave Near Indo-Nepal Border In Dharchula
Thousands of human skeletons have been discovered in a newly identified cave near the Indo-Nepal border in Dharchula, Uttarakhand. This significant find, linked to ancient Bon religious practices, could unlock historical mysteries. Experts plan carbon dating and DNA analysis to explore the remains and their cultural context.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 12:34 PM IST
Dharchula (Uttarakhand): A spine-chilling revelation has emerged from the shadowy depths of the Himalayas: thousands of human skeletons have been unearthed in a newly discovered cave near the India-Nepal border in Dharchula, Pithoragarh.

Nestled in proximity to Garbyang village along the sacred Adi Kailash route and the serpentine Kali River, this cave harbours the potential to unlock some of history’s most perplexing mysteries. This groundbreaking discovery occurred during a recent excavation aimed at investigating ancient remains that may date back to well before the 8th century. The region, rich with archaeological intrigue, has long been a repository of skeletal finds, including the infamous discoveries at Roopkund and Malari, where the bones of countless souls lie silently amid the rugged landscape.

Experts are now speculating that this newly identified cave may be intricately intertwined with the Bon religion, an ancient Tibetan spiritual tradition that flourished prior to the influence of Adi Shankaracharya in the 9th century. Researchers are preparing for an array of scientific analyses, including carbon dating and DNA testing, to unravel the enigmatic stories behind these skeletal remains.

Details Revealed By The Preliminary Investigations

Preliminary investigations suggest a possible link to the funerary practices of the Bon religion, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the spiritual lives of ancient Himalayan civilizations. Local whispers hint at another cave, rumored to contain human remains, situated three kilometers above the Indian village of Budhi, although scientific exploration of that site remains pending.

The historical significance of this cave is amplified by its first recorded mention in 1901, when Swiss explorers Arnold Heim and August Gansser traversed the region, documenting their findings in the seminal work Western Tibet and the British Borderland. These explorers described a cave near Chhangru village filled with human skeletons, pointed out to them by local inhabitants. However, as the years slipped by, this fascinating site faded into obscurity, only to be revived now by these startling discoveries.

Adding to the cave's aura of mystery, local folklore is rife with tales of curses and unexplained disappearances surrounding it. Such narratives deepen the intrigue, inviting a new wave of interest from historians, archaeologists, and adventure seekers alike. The cave’s striking location—a steep slope above Chhangru village—features a narrow opening that leads to a hidden world, shrouded in secrecy and waiting to be explored. This discovery not only offers a chance to unveil the identities of those who once inhabited the region but also promises insights into their cultural practices and ways of life.

Alongside the findings near Garbyang, locals have reported similar caves harboring human skeletons in the surrounding areas, such as Budhi and the valleys of Darma and Vyas. According to Tibetologist S.S. Pangti, numerous caves exist across these regions, though none have yet undergone scientific study. The folklore and oral histories entwined with these sites hint at a long-standing human presence, intricately woven into the local landscape.

