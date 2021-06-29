Madhya Pradesh: Dewas police exhumes five human skeletons from an agriculture field

Dewas ASP Suryakant Sharma said that the bodies were identified as Mamta Bai (45), wife of Mohanlal Kaste; Rupali (21) and Divya (14) daughters of Mohanlal Kaste; Pooja (15) and Pawan (14) son and daughter of Ravi Oswal of Nemawar village.

Sharma said that all the five had gone missing on May 13. Family members and police failed to locate them despite efforts.

According to police, family members had lodged missing complaint with Nemawar police station. Investigation led cops to Surendra Singh Chouhan, who had an affair with Rupali.