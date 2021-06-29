Madhya Pradesh: Dewas police exhumes five human skeletons from an agriculture field

Nemawar (Dewas District): Five bodies were found buried in an agriculture field owned by one Hukum Singh Chouhan in Dewas. The bodies were buried eight to 10 feet deep into the ground. Cops had to deploy JCB to exhume the bodies. Mastermind of the gruesome crime was arrested along with his accomplice.
Dewas ASP Suryakant Sharma said that the bodies were identified as Mamta Bai (45), wife of Mohanlal Kaste; Rupali (21) and Divya (14) daughters of Mohanlal Kaste; Pooja (15) and Pawan (14) son and daughter of Ravi Oswal of Nemawar village.
Sharma said that all the five had gone missing on May 13. Family members and police failed to locate them despite efforts.
According to police, family members had lodged missing complaint with Nemawar police station. Investigation led cops to Surendra Singh Chouhan, who had an affair with Rupali.
Following the lead, cops kept an eye on Surendra and detained him after collecting few evidences. During subsequent interrogation, Surendra allegedly told the cops that he was in love with Rupali. She was pestering him for marriage.
In a bid to avoid marriage, on May 13, he decided to kill Rupali and roped in his five friends for the crime. In a bid to cover-up the crime, the accused dug an eight to 10 feet deep grave and buried all the give together.
They also removed all clothes and covered the bodies with salt and urea to ensure speed up decomposing. Clothes, plastic bags of urea and salt were recovered from the site.
