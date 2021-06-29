Bhopal: Chief minister, his cabinet colleagues to donate Covid-19 vaccines after purchasing them

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his cabinet colleagues have decided to purchase Covid-19 vaccines from private hospitals and donate to state health department for administering them to citizens, spokesperson of Madhya Pradesh government Narottam Mishra said here on Tuesday.

“During corona review, chief minister along with ministers have taken decision to purchase vaccines from private hospitals and provide them for free to citizens. I have also decided to purchase vaccine of Rs 1 lakh and donate. I appeal to people who are capable to participate in this pious cause,” Mishra tweeted.