J&K: Police Recover Skeleton Of Man Missing For Over A Month In Ramban; Terror Attack Suspected

Ramban Senior Superintendent Of Police, Kulbir Singh

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir): Police have recovered the skeleton of a missing person in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban. The police suspect that he was killed in a terrorist attack.

Statement Of Ramban Senior Superintendent Of Police, Kulbir Singh

"A missing report was filed in the Batote Police Station on 13th August. The police team and civilians together searched for 24 days but nothing was found. Yesterday evening, the relatives of the missing person went to the area from where he went missing and found that a skull was lying there and some clothes were also found. A police team reached the spot and found the skull, his shoes and some clothes that were identified by their relatives," Ramban Senior Superintendent of Police, Kulbir Singh, told ANI on Saturday.

Singh said the police investigation into the matter is underway.

"It is an unfortunate incident that happened at the same time when there was an encounter in which a militant and some army personnel were also killed. As the investigation progresses, it will be known how many people were involved in it.

"This is the same group that was involved in the killing of civilians. There have not been many such incidents in our area but the security forces should always remain alert so that such incidents cannot be carried out," Singh said.