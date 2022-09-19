J&K: Man charred to death after truck catches fire in Kathua | Twitter

A truck caught fire under mysterious circumstances on the Pathankot National Highway near the Rajpath area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. According to a report by Republic TV, a truck conductor was charred to death, while the driver managed to escape.

The conductor was trapped inside the burning truck. After learning about the incident, the J&K police along with the fire tenders reached the spot.

The police informed that they have registered a case and an investigation is underway. The Kathua police are also conducting a probe to find the exact cause of the fire.

Further details are awaited.