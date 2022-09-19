e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJ&K: Man charred to death after truck catches fire in Kathua

J&K: Man charred to death after truck catches fire in Kathua

The conductor was trapped inside the burning truck. After learning about the incident, the J&K police along with the fire tenders reached the spot.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 19, 2022, 12:41 PM IST
article-image
J&K: Man charred to death after truck catches fire in Kathua | Twitter

A truck caught fire under mysterious circumstances on the Pathankot National Highway near the Rajpath area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. According to a report by Republic TV, a truck conductor was charred to death, while the driver managed to escape.

The conductor was trapped inside the burning truck. After learning about the incident, the J&K police along with the fire tenders reached the spot.

The police informed that they have registered a case and an investigation is underway. The Kathua police are also conducting a probe to find the exact cause of the fire.

Further details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

J&K: Man charred to death after truck catches fire in Kathua

J&K: Man charred to death after truck catches fire in Kathua

Delhi liquor scam: AAP's MCD poll in-charge Durgesh Pathak joins ED probe, Sisodia asks 'target is...

Delhi liquor scam: AAP's MCD poll in-charge Durgesh Pathak joins ED probe, Sisodia asks 'target is...

TMC's Madan Mitra threatens BJP after Nabanna protest, 'Won't take more than ten minutes to thrash'

TMC's Madan Mitra threatens BJP after Nabanna protest, 'Won't take more than ten minutes to thrash'

On camera: Dog dragged after being tied to car; Jodhpur's famous plastic surgeon Dr Rajneesh Galwa...

On camera: Dog dragged after being tied to car; Jodhpur's famous plastic surgeon Dr Rajneesh Galwa...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned in Frankfurt for being drunk? AAP rejects claims

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned in Frankfurt for being drunk? AAP rejects claims