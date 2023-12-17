 Uttarakhand: P*rn Images Uploaded On Hacked Chamoli Police Facebook Page; Case Registered
The Chamoli Police Facebook page has been hacked and obscene images have been uploaded on the page by cybercriminals. There are reports that the page has been hacked for the past ten days and the police have not been able to recover it yet.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Sunday, December 17, 2023, 01:24 PM IST
article-image
P*rn Images Uploaded On Hacked Chamoli Police Facebook Page; Case Registered | Twitter

Chamoli: In a shocking incident Uttarakhand has become a victim of cyberattack. The cases of cyberattacks on police Facebook pages have been on the rise in the recent past. Another such incident has come to light where the Chamoli Police Facebook page has been hacked and obscene images have been uploaded on the page by cybercriminals.

The page has been hacked for the past ten days

There are reports that the page has been hacked for the past ten days and the police have not been able to recover it yet. The Police have registered an FIR in connection with the case and an investigation has been ordered to nab the accused. Efforts are also being made by the police to recover the Facebook page.

The Police have not been able to recover the page yet

However, the Police have not been able to recover the page yet. The Police also said that the page had been hacked for the past 10 days, however, there was no movement on the page since then.

Obscene images have been uploaded

Obscene images have been uploaded on the Facebook page which prompted the Police to file an FIR and initiate an inquiry. There are reports that the cyber team of the Uttarakhand Police is monitoring the case actively and will soon get the page recovered from the hackers.

Many instances of such cyber crimes have come to light

Many instances of such cyber crimes have come to light in the recent past. In October, the Facebook page of Uttarakhand was hacked in more than one district. Obscene images were also uploaded on the Facebook page.

The incident raises questions over cybersecurity

The Uttarakhand Police organised many campaigns to create awareness among the masses against cybercrime and the Police itself fell prey to it. The incident raises questions over cybersecurity as police are not only safe from cyber criminals, how will they be able to protect the citizens from cyber frauds? The Police need to be more aware and more advanced then the cyber criminals to avoid such incidents in the future.

article-image

