Varanasi Municipal Corporation's Facebook Page Hacked, Adult Clips Posted On Timeline; Video Surfaces

The Facebook page of Varanasi Municipal Corporation has fallen victim to a cyber attack, as pornographic clips and adult videos have been continuously posted on the page on Saturday. The caption on one of the videos reads, "New Series on Netflix 2023," adding to the confusion and shock among viewers. It is unclear whether this incident was accidental or a deliberate act of hacking, but the municipality has reported the breach to the police.

Video Shared On Twitter By Journalist

Journalist Priya Singh took to Twitter to share a video showcasing the series of posts featuring adult content on the official Facebook account of Varanasi Municipal Corporation. In her tweet, Singh expressed her surprise and questioned whether the incident was accidental or a result of hacking. As of now, no further information has been disclosed regarding the origin or motives behind the incident.

Efforts to Address the Issue By Authorities

Shipu Giri, the Municipal Commissioner of Varanasi, confirmed that the incident had been reported to the police. The presence of explicit content on the official Facebook page of Varanasi Municipal Corporation has caused widespread astonishment and is rapidly gaining attention on social media platforms.

The Municipal Corporation's Public Relations Officer, Sandeep Srivastava, stated that a complaint has been lodged with the Police Cyber Cell and Facebook Company, as immediate efforts are being made to regain control of the hacked Facebook account.