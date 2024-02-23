Uttarakhand Police Warns Against Supporting Rioters: Statement Follows Viral Cash Distribution Video In Haldwani

Nainital Police in its official statement released on Friday has requested people to refrain from donating to NGOs that support rioters and spread rumours on social media, a couple of days after a video of a man distributing lack of rupees in cash went viral.

In a statement released on X, Nainital Police said, "A video is being circulated on social media in which a young man is distributing money among the people in the Banbhoolpura area. Police is investigating in this regard. Information related to NGO's account number, registration number, PAN number has also been given to the Income Tax Department and other agencies, by which necessary action is being taken. Those donating to Hyderabad Youth Courage NGO are also being identified."

"Action is being taken to seize the account and registration number of the said NGO. Action will be taken against those who take money illegally, support the rioters, distort facts, and post misleading facts on social media. Therefore, everyone is requested not to donate in any way to such NGOs", statement read further.

Earlier, it was reported that Haldwani police detained a man named Salman Khan on Wednesday after a video surfaced online showing him distributing bundles of notes to the Muslim community in riot-affected Haldwani's Banbhoolpura.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Salman Khan, a resident of Hyderabad, was summoned by the local police for questioning regarding the money. After interrogation, he was allowed to leave. Reportedly, he failed to provide an account of the money to the police.

Haldwani Mayor Jogender Singh Rautela told the Times Now Navbharat channel that the person who distributed the money has been arrested by the police.

However, Nainital police in its statement has not mentioned anything about detention or arrest of the individual.