Uttarakhand: PM Modi's Sacred Visit Set To Boost Spiritual Tourism In Adi Kailash Region

On 12th October, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi embarked on a historic visit to Adi Kailash, a revered spiritual destination in India. During his visit, he offered prayers at the Shiva temple and sought blessings for the nation's happiness, prosperity, and well-being.

Upon his arrival at Shiv Dham Adi Kailash, Prime Minister Modi received a warm and gracious welcome. The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, was also present to welcome the Prime Minister.

An Eventful Itinerary

As per his scheduled program, Prime Minister Modi arrived at Jeolingkang helipad in the Pithoragarh district via helicopter at 8:45 am on October 12, 2023. From there, he traveled approximately one and a half kilometers by car to reach Parvati Sarovar and the Shiva Temple atop the Himalayas. He spent about 25 minutes in worship of Lord Shiva. During his visit to the Adi Kailash temple, the Lama priests of the Ran community performed the 'Mati Puja' dedicated to Lord Shiva and Parvati.

Admiring the Beauty of Adi Kailash

Afterward, Prime Minister Modi explored Adi Kailash Mountain and Parvati Sarovar. He was awestruck by the breathtaking scenery and expressed that the sight of Adi Kailash filled his heart with joy and blessed his life. He acknowledged that Uttarakhand is a divine land where gods and goddesses reside in every particle. He emphasized the importance of temples in Devbhoomi, not only as centers of faith but also as contributors to the local economy. These temples are being developed to promote religious tourism and provide livelihoods to thousands of people. The Chief Minister briefed the Prime Minister about Adi Kailash and the surrounding area during his visit.

Excitement among Border Personnel and Villagers

Prime Minister Modi's visit sparked enthusiasm among the army personnel deployed along the China border and the residents of Kuti, Nabi, Rongkang, Gunji, Napalchu, Garvyang, and Bundi villages situated on the border. After visiting Adi Kailash, PM Modi proceeded to Gunji from Jeolingkang helipad.

Historic Milestone

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Adi Kailash marked a historic milestone as he became the first Prime Minister of India to visit this sacred site. His visit also conveyed a message of spirituality and India's emerging global influence to the world. Additionally, the visit has opened up new possibilities for spiritual tourism in the Adi Kailash region.

Spiritual Significance of Adi Kailash

Adi Kailash, located in Pithoragarh district, stands at an altitude of over 14,000 feet, near the borders of China and Nepal. It is regarded as the spiritual heart of India and believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva's family. The prominent attraction on the Adi Kailash route is Om Parvat, a mountain bearing the embossed shape of the sacred Om symbol, located in Navidhanga on the Kailash Yatra route.

