Uttarakhand: Narendra Modi Becomes First Indian PM To Visit Adi Kailash

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met the local people in Gunji village and interacted with them. People who had come from far away places in Gunji village were excited to find the Prime Minister among them.

During this, the Prime Minister also took blessings from Rangsya (women) wearing chewala. While interacting with the army personnel in Gunji, the Prime Minister encouraged them.

The Prime Minister also met the people of Ran Samaj Kalyan Samiti. The people of Ran Samaj Kalyan Samiti were in traditional costumes. PM Modi himself also played the drum on this occasion.

The Prime Minister also visited an exhibition based on local art and products in Gunji village, a major center of Indo-Tibetan trade. On this occasion, he also visited the photo gallery of Adi Kailash, Parvati Sarovar, Kuti village, Rongkog village, Nabi, Gunji, Om Parvat.

In Gunji, Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami presented a photo of Om parvat, Angvastra to the Prime Minister. An urn filled with holy water of Mansarovar was presented to Prime Minister by the Ran community.

