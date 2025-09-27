Uttarakhand News: Death Certificates Cleared For 67 Missing In Dharali Flash Floods | ANI

The Union Home Ministry has approved the issuance of death certificates for 67 people who went missing in the devastating Dharali flash floods of Uttarkashi on August 5. After 51 days of intensive search and rescue operations, no trace of the missing has been found, forcing authorities to formally recognise them as deceased.

The Registrar General of India has granted special permission for the registration of deaths, bypassing the standard seven-year waiting period required for declaring missing persons dead. District officials confirmed that each affected family will now be eligible for financial assistance of five lakh rupees under state disaster relief funds. The sub-divisional magistrate has been designated to handle the process, with the district magistrate acting as appellate authority.

The tragedy struck in the early hours of August 5, when a cloudburst in the upper reaches of the Gangotri valley unleashed torrents of water, mud and boulders into Dharali and nearby villages. Entire homes were swept away within minutes, roads and bridges collapsed, and families were separated in the chaos.

For survivors, the memories remain raw. Rajendra Rana, a shopkeeper in Dharali, recalled how the floodwaters hit his home just before dawn. “There was a loud roar and within moments, water gushed inside. I grabbed my children and somehow managed to climb to the roof. My brother’s family lived next door. They never made it out. I still cannot believe they are gone,” he said.

Rescue teams from the SDRF, NDRF and local police rushed to the site, recovering bodies in the first few days. Helicopters scouted the valley, while sniffer dogs and heavy machinery combed through debris. Despite their efforts, dozens remained untraced, leaving families in painful uncertainty.

Many displaced residents were shifted to temporary relief camps in Uttarkashi, where they received food, medical care and counselling. Yet for families who lost their homes, livelihoods and loved ones, recovery has been slow and uncertain.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the government’s decision to fast-track death certificates and provide compensation was necessary to bring closure and immediate support. A rehabilitation committee has also been formed to oversee long-term rebuilding, including housing and livelihood assistance.

The Dharali disaster has again exposed the Himalayan region’s fragility to extreme weather. Environmental experts warn that unchecked construction and deforestation, coupled with the impacts of climate change, are heightening risks of flash floods and landslides in Uttarakhand.

For villagers like Rajendra Rana, however, the scars are personal. “Money can help us build a new house,” he said, “but it cannot bring back my family.”