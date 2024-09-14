Uttarakhand: Landslides Block Badrinath National Highway In Chamoli; Visuals Surface

Chamoli (Uttarakhand): Heavy rainfall caused multiple landslides along the Badrinath National Highway on Saturday, blocking the road at Lambagad, Nandprayag, Sonala, and Barrage Kunj. The alternate route between Sakot and Nandprayag has also been blocked due to the landslides.

Statement Issued By Chamoli Police

In a statement, the Chamoli Police said, "Due to the heavy rainfall in the district, landslides are occurring at many places on the Badrinath National Highway, due to which the road is getting blocked repeatedly. Travellers are being stopped at safe places by Chamoli Police for safety."

Earlier, the police had said on social media that the highway was blocked at Kameda (Gauchar), Nandprayag, and Chhinka, disrupting traffic in the area.

"In the district, the Badrinath National Highway is blocked at Kameda (Gauchar), Nandprayag (Chamoli), and Chhinka (Chamoli)," the Chamoli Police shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

बद्रीनाथ राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर कमेडा के पास अवरुद्ध सड़क मार्ग पर लगातार पहाडी से पत्थर गिर रहे है, जिससे मार्ग खुलवाने के कार्य में बाधा उत्पन्न हो रही है।



कृपया धैर्य बनाएं रखे। pic.twitter.com/CxLiZmuAa1 — Chamoli Police Uttarakhand (@chamolipolice) September 13, 2024

बद्रीनाथ राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर जयकंडी के पास अवरुद्ध सडक मार्ग खुल गया है। pic.twitter.com/3pUTust4DE — Chamoli Police Uttarakhand (@chamolipolice) September 13, 2024

𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞



𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐞 - 𝟏𝟑/𝟎𝟗/𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝟏𝟏:𝟐𝟎 𝐀𝐌



कमेड़ा के पास अवरुद्ध सड़क मार्ग यातायात हेतु सुचारु हो गया है। pic.twitter.com/1PEOldM3nP — Chamoli Police Uttarakhand (@chamolipolice) September 13, 2024

Later, they updated that "The blocked road at Chhinka has been opened for traffic." The Chamoli police also added that the," blocked Badrinath National Highway near Kameda in the district has been opened for traffic."

Instruction Given By CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday instructed State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams and District Magistrates to remain on high alert due to heavy rainfall affecting various parts of Uttarakhand. He had also advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel during that time.

IMD Issues Red Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several southern districts of Uttarakhand and an orange alert for other parts. According to the IMD, a depression over northwest Uttar Pradesh was expected to weaken into a low-pressure area within 12 hours. This weather system centred near Bareilly, will cause scattered clouds and 'intense convection' in southern Uttarakhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Northern Uttarakhand, eastern Rajasthan, and northwest Madhya Pradesh will also experience 'moderate to intense convection' with rainfall and gusty winds predicted.

The IMD reported that the depression is being tracked by radars in Delhi and Lucknow, and has wind speeds of 20 to 30 knots. The system is expected to weaken as it moves northeast.

Meanwhile, in Nainital district, continuous rain has closed roads, including the Haldwani-Sitarganj road, due to water overflow in the Shernala area. Travellers have been advised to take alternative routes and avoid travel until conditions improve.