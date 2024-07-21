Uttarakhand Tragedy: 3 Killed, 8 Injured In Landslide On Kedarnath Yatra Route; Video

Rudraprayag: Three devotees died and eight others got injured in a landslide on the Kedarnath Dham trekking route in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district on Sunday, officials said.

About The Incident

Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said the accident happened at around 7:30 am near Chirbasa area on the Gaurikund-Kedarnath trekking route when the devotees were hit heavy stones and debris falling down from the hill.

Uttarakhand: Three pilgrims died and several were injured when debris and stones fell from a hillside on the Kedarnath path near Chirwasa, 3 km from Gaurikund. Rescue teams reached the site, treated the injured, and are conducting a search operation pic.twitter.com/sa7rldRzH6 — IANS (@ians_india) July 21, 2024

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and disaster management teams reached the spot and started a search and rescue operation, he said.

Those killed have been identified as Kishore Arun Parate (31), from Maharashtra's Nagpur, Sunil Mahadev Kale (24), a resident of Maharashtra's Jalna district and Anurag Bisht from Rudraprayag, Rajwar said.

According to SDRF sources, so far the bodies of three devotees have been recovered from the debris, while eight others were rescued in an injured condition and immediately rushed to the hospital.

The rescue operation is still underway, they said.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Expresses Grief Over The Loss Of Lives

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

केदारनाथ यात्रा मार्ग के पास पहाड़ी से मलबा व भारी पत्थर गिरने से कुछ यात्रियों के हताहत होने का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद है। घटनास्थल पर राहत एवं बचाव कार्य जारी है, इस सम्बन्ध में निरंतर अधिकारियों के संपर्क में हूं। हादसे में घायल हुए लोगों को त्वरित रूप से बेहतर उपचार उपलब्ध… — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) July 21, 2024

In a post on X, Dhami said, "Relief and rescue work is going on at the site of the accident. I am constantly in touch with the officials in this regard. Instructions have been given to provide better treatment to those injured in the accident."