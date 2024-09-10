 Uttarakhand Tragedy: Landslide Near Kedarnath Kills 5 Pilgrims, Several Injured Amid Heavy Rainfall; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttarakhand Tragedy: Landslide Near Kedarnath Kills 5 Pilgrims, Several Injured Amid Heavy Rainfall; Visuals Surface

Uttarakhand Tragedy: Landslide Near Kedarnath Kills 5 Pilgrims, Several Injured Amid Heavy Rainfall; Visuals Surface

A devastating landslide late Monday night claimed the lives of five pilgrims on their way to Kedarnath, Uttarakhand. The landslide, triggered by heavy rainfall, occurred near Gaurikund, about half a kilometer ahead of Sonprayag, burying the pilgrims under debris.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 08:08 PM IST
article-image
Rescue efforts underway after landslide near Kedarnath kills 5 pilgrims | X

Rudraprayag, (Uttarakhand): A devastating landslide late Monday night claimed the lives of five pilgrims on their way to Kedarnath, Uttarakhand. The landslide, triggered by heavy rainfall, occurred near Gaurikund, about half a kilometer ahead of Sonprayag, burying the pilgrims under debris. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) recovered the bodies from the site on Tuesday morning.

The accident took place along the Kedarnath walking route at a time when the area was experiencing continuous heavy rains.

Among the deceased were Gopal (50), Durgabai Khapar (50), and Samanbai (50), all residents of Dhar, Madhya Pradesh; Bharat Bhai Niralal (52) from Surat, Gujarat; and Titli Devi Mandal (70) from Dhanwa, Nepal. Several others were injured, including Jeevach Tiwari (60) from Nepal, Manpreet Singh (30) from West Bengal, and Chhaganlal (45) from Madhya Pradesh.

According to officials, the landslide was caused by heavy rains that had lashed Kedarghati earlier in the day. A group of 40 pilgrims from Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh, had embarked on the Kedarnath pilgrimage. As they neared Gaurikund, a sudden landslide sent stones and debris cascading down the mountainside, sweeping several pilgrims off the path.

FPJ Shorts
Laapataa Ladies All Set To Release In Japan, Makers Write, ‘Khoj Jaari Hai’
Laapataa Ladies All Set To Release In Japan, Makers Write, ‘Khoj Jaari Hai’
Mumbai: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Small Causes Court Staffer For Accepting ₹25 Lakh Bribe
Mumbai: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Small Causes Court Staffer For Accepting ₹25 Lakh Bribe
Mumbai: Stagnation In Suburban Hospitals As Over 90% Of Technicians Remain In Positions For 2 Decades Despite Transfer Mandate
Mumbai: Stagnation In Suburban Hospitals As Over 90% Of Technicians Remain In Positions For 2 Decades Despite Transfer Mandate
Telangana: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Communal Violence And Rape Attempt In Jainoor, Demands Detailed Report
Telangana: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Communal Violence And Rape Attempt In Jainoor, Demands Detailed Report

Emergency services, including local police and the SDRF, were alerted to the disaster by the Rudraprayag Disaster Control Room. Teams promptly arrived at the site and initiated rescue operations. SDRF personnel worked through challenging conditions to pull victims from the rubble.

Ongoing Landslide Threat

Anil Kumar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Ukhimath, visited the site and said that the injured have been transported to Guptkashi Hospital for treatment.

SDRF official Ashish Dimri warned that the situation remains precarious, with stones continuing to fall intermittently, posing further risks to those in the area.

“Conditions at the incident site are extremely challenging due to ongoing landslides,” Dimri said. “We are monitoring the situation closely to ensure the safety of pedestrians.”

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Rain-Led Landslide Blocks Train Traffic On Shahdol-Katni Route
article-image

Authorities have advised pilgrims and travelers to exercise extreme caution and stay updated on weather conditions before proceeding with their journey.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Agla Station Khushi Ka Hai, Darwaje Aapki Side Khulengey': Delhi Metro Starts Suicide Prevention...

'Agla Station Khushi Ka Hai, Darwaje Aapki Side Khulengey': Delhi Metro Starts Suicide Prevention...

Telangana: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Communal Violence And Rape Attempt In Jainoor, Demands...

Telangana: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Communal Violence And Rape Attempt In Jainoor, Demands...

Manipur: Govt Order Says Internet Services Suspended Only In 5 Valley Districts; Colleges To Remain...

Manipur: Govt Order Says Internet Services Suspended Only In 5 Valley Districts; Colleges To Remain...

Uttarakhand Tragedy: Landslide Near Kedarnath Kills 5 Pilgrims, Several Injured Amid Heavy Rainfall;...

Uttarakhand Tragedy: Landslide Near Kedarnath Kills 5 Pilgrims, Several Injured Amid Heavy Rainfall;...

Rajasthan Police Block 2.36 Lakh SIMs And 2.29 Lakh IMEI Numbers In Mewat To Combat Rising Cyber...

Rajasthan Police Block 2.36 Lakh SIMs And 2.29 Lakh IMEI Numbers In Mewat To Combat Rising Cyber...