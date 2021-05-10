Uttarakhand govt imposes stricter COVID-19 curfew till May 18: Check what’s allowed

Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal said the decision has been taken to break the transmission chain of COVID-19. The stricter curfew will begin at 6 am on May 11 and continue up to 6 am on May 18, he said.

Uttarakhand COVID-19 curfew: Here's what is allowed and what's not:

Shops selling essential items like milk, vegetables, fruits and meat will be allowed to open from 7 am to 10 am daily.

Grocery shops will be permitted to open on May 13 only.

Bars, liquor shops to remain closed until further orders.

People aged 18-44, whose inoculation begins from May 10, can visit the vaccination centres after they produce documents showing their registration.

Mediapersons will have permission to move around during the curfew if they have their IDs with them.

People coming from outside the state will have to bring a negative RT-PCR report, not older than 72 hours.

People of Uttarakhand coming from outside will have to undergo 7-day isolation.

Departments providing essential services will open with attendance of only 50 per cent of their staff during the period.

People have been advised to defer marriages if they can.

Not more than 20 persons will be allowed to gather for marriages or funerals during the period.

All those travelling to get vaccinated will be exempted from the ban for but they will have to show registration.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand on Sunday recorded 5,890 fresh COVID-19 cases that took the tally to 2,44,273 while the death toll in the state rose to 3,728 with a record 180 fatalities. The number of active cases in the state is 74,115, while 1,61,634 people have recovered from the disease till now.