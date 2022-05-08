Uttarakhand bye-election 2022: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to visit Champawat constituency tomorrow to seek support from people

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who is contesting by-elections from Champawat will be visiting to his new constituency on Monday. The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party gave its approval to Pushkar Singh Dhami for the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly by-election 2022.

He said, "I will visit it tomorrow, May 9 to seek support from people, Champavat is my new constituency."

Yesterday, Dhami along with his wife on Sunday offered prayers at 'Har Ki Pauri' in Haridwar.

Though Champawat is my new constituency but I have grown up here. I will visit it tomorrow, May 9 to seek support from people: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on contesting upcoming bye-election from Champawat pic.twitter.com/XLUCAR5Thg — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 8, 2022

Earlier, BJP MLA Kailash Gehtori had resigned from the Champawat Assembly seat paving the way for Dhami to contest assembly by-polls.

Despite the BJP winning the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttarakhand with a majority, Dhami lost the Khatima seat to Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri.

Earlier on May 2, the Election Commission announced the schedule for the by-polls in three assembly constituencies in Odisha, Kerala and Uttarakhand.

According to the Election Commission, the polling in these seats will be held on May 31 while the counting of votes will take place on June 3.

