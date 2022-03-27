Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad 2nd noisiest city in the world, according to UN

According to the recently released ‘Annual Frontier Report, 2022’ published by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Moradabad is the second-most noise polluted city globally. The city recorded noise pollution of an ear-splitting 114 decibels (db). It was second only to Dhaka on the list.

According to the ‘Frontiers 2022: Noise, Blazes and Mismatches’ report that mentions a total of 61 cities, the highest noise pollution of 119 db has been recorded in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka, while Pakistan’s capital Islamabad is at third place, where the noise pollution level has been recorded at 105 db.

Other Indian cities that made it on the list include Delhi, Kolkata and Asansol in Bengal, as well as Jaipur.

The report ranks 61 cities around the world, of which Dhaka tops the list with a noise pollution of 119 dB. Islamabad is third, with maximum noise pollution of 105 dB. Thirteen cities from South Asia feature in the list. Five of them are from India. The other four are Kolkata at 89 dB, Asansol (89 dB), Jaipur (84 dB), and Delhi at 83 dB.

The quietest cities in the world are Irbrid at 60 dB, Lyon at 69 dB, Madrid at 69 dB, Stockholm at 70 dB, and Belgrade at 70 dB.

The South-Asian region, comprising India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanks and Nepal, is the most noise-polluted region while Europe and Latin America region are the quietest regions.

Sounds with a frequency of over 70 dB are considered harmful to health. The WHO had recommended a 55-dB standard for residential areas in its 1999 guidelines. For traffic and business sectors, this limit is 70 dB.

“High levels of noise impair human health and well-being – by disrupting sleep or drowning out the beneficial and positive acoustic communications of many animal species that live in these areas,” said Inger Andersen, executive director, UNEP in the report.

“But solutions are at hand, from electrified transport to green spaces – which must all be included in city planning with a view to reducing noise pollution,” she added.

